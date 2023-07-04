Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 101.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.0 %

RE opened at $341.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

