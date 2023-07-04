Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 450 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Workday were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $112,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Workday by 62.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 81,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $230.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

