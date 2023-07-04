Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWA. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

