Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TAP opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.