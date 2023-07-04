Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. American National Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,532,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,310 shares of company stock valued at $253,535,633. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

