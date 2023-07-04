Financial Contrast: CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) versus The Competition

CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Free Report) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CCFNB Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A 13.90 CCFNB Bancorp Competitors $3.53 billion $872.69 million 269.80

CCFNB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCFNB Bancorp. CCFNB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CCFNB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CCFNB Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CCFNB Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

3.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 33.29% 9.15% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCFNB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 1074 2988 2955 11 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 343.43%. Given CCFNB Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCFNB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CCFNB Bancorp competitors beat CCFNB Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. The company offers commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; financial and agriculture, tax-exempt, commercial, and consumer real estate loans; and installment loans to individuals. It also provides trust services; personal, corporate, pension, and fiduciary services; stocks, bonds, and other non-insured financial services; and remote capture, internet banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services, as well as investment and insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.