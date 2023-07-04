International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 88,706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,606,000.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $53.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

