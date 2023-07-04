Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.