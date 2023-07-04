InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter.
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.
