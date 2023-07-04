OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

