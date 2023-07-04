Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,600 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

