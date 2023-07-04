Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 75 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.25. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

