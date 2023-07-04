Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 350.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 351,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,100,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $319.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.92. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.