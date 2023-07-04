Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.09.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.