Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

