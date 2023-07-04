Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Etsy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.04.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,210 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

