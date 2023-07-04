Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $922,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,905,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2 %

DCI stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

