Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.07% of SolarWinds worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 375,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,600,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $23,210,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,276,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 911,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th.

SolarWinds Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $185.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 127.71%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

