Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $978,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

