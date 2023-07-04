Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 522,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 299,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 98,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 60,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

