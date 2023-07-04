Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

