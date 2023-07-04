PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

