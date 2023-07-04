Tompkins Financial Corp Has $761,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

