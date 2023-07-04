FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $13.98 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.