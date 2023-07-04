OLD National Bancorp IN Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.