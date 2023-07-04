OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,471 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TPX opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

