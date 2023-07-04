OLD National Bancorp IN Has $447,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FMC were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.