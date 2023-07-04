Brookstone Capital Management Has $912,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.