Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 24,925 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

AVXL stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $647.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Anavex Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $2,138,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

