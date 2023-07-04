Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after buying an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,117,880. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.