Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

DLR opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

