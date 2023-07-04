Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

