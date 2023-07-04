Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $470,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $511.77 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $517.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.