Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

