Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 47,069.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 511,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Performance

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Humana stock opened at $445.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.00 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

