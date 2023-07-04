Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

