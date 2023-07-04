Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,035 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,868,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in NICE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.
NICE Price Performance
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
