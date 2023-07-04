Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 568 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

