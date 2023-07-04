Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Shares of WPM opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

