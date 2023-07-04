Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,497,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,427,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

