Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Unilever stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.