Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

