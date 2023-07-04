Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

