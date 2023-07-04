NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

