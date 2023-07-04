Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 452 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

