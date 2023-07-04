Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $773,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,236.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after buying an additional 3,679,199 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after buying an additional 311,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $254.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $254.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

