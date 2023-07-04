Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

