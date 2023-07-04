Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $918,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,474 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after buying an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

