Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

