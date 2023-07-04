Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,563 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
